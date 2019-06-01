I love shopping from the men’s section: Sonnalli Seygall

As Sonnalli Seygall picks up the call, we hear the wind blowing and exuberance in her voice. Seygall tells us she is in Thailand. Ask her the best thing about the place, and she says, “I get inspired by everything. I’m drawn to their style, subtle and casual.” You have seen Seygall in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Wedding Pullav (2015). Even though the roles have been glamorous, in real life she keeps it minimal. A girl-nextdoor, Seygall loves handloom saris, oversized shirts and DIY ensembles. “I love DIYs. I believe that they are not just a fun way to pep up your ensembles but also a crucial step towards sustainable fashion,” she says.

Your favourite fashion piece

Lingerie is for me the most important and my favourite. It’s versatile and the closest to your skin. If you feel good, it elevates your confidence.

What will you be seen wearing on a casual day?

A pair of shorts and an oversized shirt. I like shopping from the menswear section and opting for oversized stuff.

A fashion trend you are obsessed with.

It has to be menswear. We are in a time and era when the lines between men’s fashion and womenswear have blurred. Even though I feel men don’t go for womenswear, except for a few who like to experiment and can carry it well. Ranveer Singh is an example. However, it is much easier for a woman to steal men’s fashion ensembles. A shirt is the best pick, and something that can be styled in varied ways. If you shop from the men’s section, make sure you get a size where your shoulders drop, but not more than two inches. Pair a men’s shirt with something from your own closet like a fitted denim skirt. You can also go for men’s shoes. Sneakers are good!

Your fashion icon

I love Indianwear, so Rekhaji’s style is what I love. Though my style is very mood-driven but I’m always in for Indian wear. Every time I want to wear a sari, I raid my mother’s wardrobe. I believe that saris are very versatile — you can team them with different blouses and wear them again and again. I come from Calcutta so I like handloom pieces such as kantha saris. I also love the kasavu sari. I prefer organic clothing because it’s time for us to make ourselves aware of the harm we are causing to our environment. I buy a lot of eco-friendly garments from Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 15:25 IST