Nudes and pastels dominated Day 5 of ICW 2019, Sara and Rakulpreet turn showstoppers.

Nudes and pastel colours that were soothing to the eyes dominated the Day 5 of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 in association with Hindustan Times on Friday as designers Falguni and Shane and Reynu Tandon showcased their annual couture collections.

Tandon’s collection titled The Savannah Saga, inspired by the pink sky and sunset witnessed by the designer while on a drive to Lake Tahoe in the USA, saw Indian silhouettes, presented with modern sensibilities. Actress Rakul Preet Singh closed her show, wearing a dull pink lehenga choli with resham thread embroidery and gold laser cut work.

ALSO READ: Rakulpreet Singh turns a modern bride for Reynu Tandon at ICW 2019

Models walked down the ramp wearing beautiful floor-length Anarkalis, gowns, lehengas with contemporary satin blouses, kurta with dhoti pants and sarees in soft hues of ivories and beige. The colour palette also included powder lilacs, old rose, mint greens. The designer has used satin and chanderi fabrics with a lot of mirror work and gold laser cuts. Nets and georgettes were also used to add a classic definition to the range.

Explaining her idea behind the collection, Tandon said: “I imagined how a modern Indian girl would like to be dressed up when on a destination wedding. The collection is about them. An Indian look with an international touch.”

The label Falguni Shane Peacock showcased a collection titled Bonjour Ajmer, which was an ode to the pink city, Jaipur and were dominated with ivories, beige, white and golden. Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan marked her debut on the ramp and walked as the showstopper for the designer wearing a ivory-coloured trailing, heavily embellished and intricately embroidered lehenga with a buckle, and a matching full-sleeve blouse.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan makes her fashion week debut at ICW 2019. Watch video

Cinderella gowns and lehengas with long trails were the highlights of the show. Zardozi and appliqué have been intricately used in the lehengas. For blouses and cocktail wears, the designers have used sheer and net. There were heavily embellished sarees with swarovski work. Mirror were also prominently used in the collection.

Spanish vanilla, lavender fog, smoke green, pewter, ballet pink, prism silver, scallop shell, gold and midnight blues were also included in the colour palette.

Falguni said: “Today, even if the wedding is taking place in India, the bride wants to look like an international bride. Our collection is inspired by the architecture and every thing that Jaipur has got. We have tried to execute the whole idea in a modern way. The collection reflects the idea.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 14:41 IST