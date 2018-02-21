Khushi, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani in Manish Malhotra: How to wear white to a wedding

At actor Mohit Marwah’s wedding in UAE on Tuesday, white lehengas were everywhere to be seen. The high-profile celebration could single-handedly convince even the most rule-abiding fashion girls to start wearing the dainty colour for weddings: Just because it’s white, doesn’t mean it’s not wedding-appropriate.

Traditional ensembles — namely, lehengas — in the pristine hue are major right now. And when they look this chic, how could you resist? That’s all thanks to the likes of Karisma Kapoor in statement-making Manish Malhotra and Khushi Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who prove the colour is anything but boring.

In fact, white lehengas lend plenty of opportunity to play up the details, like a standout pair of earrings or a geometric statement necklace, a contrasting clutch — or just great make-up. And, lest you think again that these ivory styles will only serve you well for the summer, just remember how gorgeous snowy whites look in winter.

Scroll through for all the star-studded reasons to make all-white lehengas your wedding wardrobe staple. Brides-to-be, even you take note.

Khushi Kapoor’s Manish Malhotra ensemble was like a blank canvas for showing off her natural beauty. (Instagram/ afashionistasdiaries)

Actor Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, looked equal parts girlie and elegant in a snow white lehenga set. She didn’t need a bright colour to get noticed thanks to her Manish Malhotra ensemble — it was like a blank canvas for showing off her natural beauty. The outfit was all about the flawless pearl details, a modern texture and on-point long sleeves. Her sleek ponytail edged up the designer stunner.

Kiara Advani in Manish Malhotra. (Instagram/ angelic_kiaraadvani)

Actor Kiara Advani played up her sexy side in a princess-y lehenga set, from Manish Malhotra, that came with ample embellishment on a blouse that was made for showing off her toned figure. All-over cut-outs made the white and sheer choli pretty extraordinary. But, her choice of minimal jewellery — emerald and diamond drop earrings — gave the entire look more of a ‘hey, let’s party’ vibe.

Whoever said white was boring never saw Karisma Kapoor’s Manish Malhotra creation. (Instagram/ manishmalhotra05)

Another option is to go all-out traditional with beautiful threadwork, sparkle and glitter, like on Karisma Kapoor’s Manish Malhotra creation. Whoever said white was boring never saw Karisma’s lehnega. She hit the celebrations in an ivory and gold lehnega set, like a fashionable actor would. By going with a less dainty embroidered pattern, as opposed to lovely lace, her lehnega looked more bridal, than wedding-guest. We like. She finished off the look with Jet Gems earrings and hair tied in a neat bun.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda with filmmaker Karan Johar. (Instagram/ karanjohar)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, turned heads in her ethereal ensemble. Her cream lehenga skirt and dupatta with eye-popping metallic accents, were a cool contrast to the preciousness of her embellished choli and matching gold and pearl jewellery set. Plus, that pop of red lipstick and glowing skin didn’t hurt either. Overall, her outfit was simple, but beautiful against her complexion.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more