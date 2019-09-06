Kim Kardashian mum-shamed for letting North wear huge earrings. But does Kim give two hoops about it?

fashion-and-trends

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been mum-shamed by social media users for letting her six-year-old daughter North West wear massive hoop earrings.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a photograph of her doing a “pinky swear” with North and captioned the picture: “Besties for life!”

The photograph got nearly 60,00,000 ‘likes’ within the first half an hour of it posting, reports mirror.co.uk.

Though the early followers were full of praise for the adorable photograph, things later turned unsavoury as the size of North’s hoop earrings started to become the focus of the image.

One wrote: “Cute but those giant hoops for a little girl??”

Another commented: “North has no business wearing hoops that big at what, 6?

They’re gonna pull on her little holes.”

“Hey I know you’d like to see your kids all stylish and cool. But she’s too small to be wearing such a big hoop! Will affect her ear hole in the future. Two sizes smaller would have been okay,” said a user.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

