Kylie Jenner’s new cosmetic line to be inspired by daughter Stormi

Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has announced that her latest Kylie cosmetics collection will be influenced by her daughter Stormi, who was born earlier this month. Kylie took to her Instagram account to show excited fans the collection — something she worked on her throughout her “entire pregnancy”.

The line includes new shades of her iconic lipsticks along with other products themed around the name Stormi, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Before revealing the collection to her followers, Kylie said: “So before I open up my newest collection, I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background. I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy and right after we chose Stormi’s name. Her name really inspired me so I spent a lot of time on this collection. And I put a lot of detail in it so I’ll do my best to try and show you guys a few details.”

Kylie has ditched her signature packaging for this collection and has embossed the new products with lightening strikes as a nod to her daughter’s unconventional name.

