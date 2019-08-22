Lakme Fashion Week Winter /Festive 2019: Athiya Shetty set to walk for Abraham & Thakore

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:45 IST

Athiya Shetty will turn muse for designer duo Abraham and Thakore at the ongoing the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

The designers will be presenting their latest collection at the fashion gala on Thursday which will be celebrated as Sustainable Fashion Day.

Abraham and Thakore are honouring the iconic Indian garment, the ‘kurta’ using the sustainable and environmentally responsible viscose fibre, Lenzing EcoVero.

The duo will launch the fibre ingredient as a part of their collection at the Lakme Fashion Week.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to investigate and contemporise Indian clothing traditions through the prism of sustainable practices,” Abraham and Thakore said in a statement.

The inspiration behind the duo’s collection is to combine the old traditional carving and printing method with new-age technology to reinvent the timeless and customary garment – integrate the state of art manufacturing technology of EcoVero fabric with the age-old textile wooden hand block printing.

