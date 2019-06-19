Leopard prints eclipse Milan Fashion Week

New Delhi

Bold, brash and exuding bravado, leopard prints dominate Spring Summer 20 collections

Animal prints are classic and could never go out of style. However, this Spring Summer season, they make their presence felt in a look-at-me format in menswear collections. Be it MSGM’s ombre take on them or Versace’s rather radical approach. Never one to shy away from the all-pervading ‘more is more’ philosophy, designer duo Dolce & Gabbana presented a head-to-toe ensemble, which came with the matching spot print shoes. Stylist Divyak D’Souza observes that the trend is quite literal and sensual at the same time. “I see it in the context of a jungle safari - whether boys are in head-to-toe fauna hues or it’s teamed with leather separates like seen at Versace - it’s about channelling that wild sexual energy that you associate with junglecats. It’s interesting to see the variations of texture and detailing of the animal prints. There’s a powerful shift towards equating male sexuality with animal prints because that’s something we’ve not really seen so far.

A model presents a creation for fashion house Versace during the presentation of its women's and men's spring/summer 2020 fashion collection in Milan on June 15, 2019. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) ( AFP )

Otherwise, it’s either used in a campy context or for red carpet dressing. “SS 20 line-up and especially runways of Versace and Dolce & Gabbana emit a raw sexual vibe. And if you want to channel that then it’s an interesting trend to dabble in,” Divyak adds.

The sporty touch and shading techniques recontextualise wildcat prints this season. Stylist Isha Bhansali observes that the ombre and abstract makes it more approachable and also sportify it. “The ombre shading is a tye-dye trend and this season they have mixed two trends thus making it tone on tone. All in all it’s a revision or an update take on the classic animal print. Since Dolce & Gabbana is about flamboyance, this time they’ve celebrated that spirit with this animalistic approach,” says Isha.

A model presents a creation during the presentation of Italian fashion brand MSGM's Spring-Summer 2020 collection, as part of a Pitti Special Anniversary to celebrate the brand's 10 years, during the Pitti Immagine Uomo fashion fair at the Mandela Forum in Florence on June 13, 2019. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) ( AFP )

Since it’s a tricky trend to pull off, the secret lies in balancing out the ensemble with either another separate or accessory. Stylist Mohit Rai says, “It could be a tad challenging to pull it off from head to toe but one’s got to off-set it in terms of an accent. If an animal cheetah print shirt or jacket is a but much for you, then just accessorise your look with a wild hued scarf.”

