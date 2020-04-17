Life in the times of Covid: Some hobbies so you don’t lose your mind

fashion-and-trends

Covid-19 has affected over 180 countries around the world and most populations have been placed under mandatory lockdown. In India, while the government-mandated lockdown to control the spread and flatten the curve of coronavirus was initially supposed to end by April 14, it has now been postponed to May 3. People have been forced into isolation and self-quarantine to avoid the spread of this deadly virus. And while most of the working crowd was happy to work from home in the first few weeks, enjoying the free time they craved so dearly, the lack of human contact, social interactions, inability to venture outdoors for leisure or indulge in any form of fun, is having quite a bad effect on people. According to a recent study published in Lancet Journal, the novel coronavirus could have a “profound” effect on people’s mental health, now and in the future as well. One of the paper’s authors, Prof Rory O’Connor, professor of Health Psychology at the University of Glasgow said, “Increased social isolation, loneliness, health anxiety, stress and an economic downturn are a perfect storm to harm people’s mental health and wellbeing.” He added that doing nothing about this would lead to a rise in conditions like anxiety and depression, resulting in more and more people turning to coping mechanisms like alcohol, drugs and gambling, and possible consequences like homelessness. He went on to add, “The scale of this problem is too serious to ignore, both in terms of every human life that may be affected, and in terms of the wider impact on society.”

So while we struggle to even maintain a basic routine, let alone be productive, how does one try and ensure that their mental health and sanctity do not get perturbed? The best way to utilize all this excessive, forced ‘Me’ time while practising social distancing and self-isolation is to pick up a few new tricks or brush up on some old ones. Here are some interesting hobbies and activities that you can engage in to ensure your grey cells are getting their exercise and also momentarily take your mind off the impending doom.

Painting

Whether you know how to or not, painting is extremely soothing and given how long the lockdown is set to last, you might as well get good at it. And there are so many techniques and styles when it comes to painting, and the use of different mediums, that you will never get bored.

Read a book, or a whole bunch of them

Not everyone is born a bibliophile, but its never too late to develop good habits. So what if you can’t head out? Pick a book from the genre you prefer, be it crime or romance, and let your imagination run far and wild.

Take up a craft

There are several apps that allow you to take lessons online in absolutely everything under the sun, from knitting to woodshop, take a virtual class and explore those sides of your personality you didn’t know existed.

Learn to Cook

Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, everyone who likes to eat food must know how to cook it too. If you think you have aced the kitchen game, level up and explore different cuisines, ingredients, recipes.

Get Fit

Now would be a great time to get into home workouts like yoga, high-intensity training, etc. Don’t turn into a couch potato and make sure to do at least 30 minutes of exercise. This will uplift your mood and keep you healthy,

Get cultured

Be it historical or pop, it’s good to know a little about everything. So why not watch that movie/ read that book your friend kept suggesting all those years? Just because your physical body is trapped in one place, it doesn’t mean you can’t let your mind wander around the world. You know what Duke Ellington said, “A problem is a chance for you to do your best.” So let’s make the most of this isolation and spare time that we all have.

