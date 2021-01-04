Loved Janhvi Kapoor’s Alexander Wang pullover at Manish Malhotra’s New Year party? Here’s what it cost

fashion-and-trends

Indian ace designer Manish Malhotra threw a star-studded dinner to ring in the New Year 2021 which was attended by Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharrucha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kartik Aaryan and sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. While the actors were evidently dressed to kill, Gunjan Saxena star Janhvi’s crystal cuff ivory pullover by American fashion designer Alexander Wang grabbed many fashionistas attention as pictures the party flooded the Internet.

In the glamorous pictures, Janhvi is featured donning an off-white, stretch knit, wool-blend pullover with long sleeves and a rib-knit crewneck collar. The designer pullover came with crystal-cut detailing on the cuffs and a rib-knit hem too.

Leaving her beautiful tresses open in a messy manner to nail the cosy winter vibe, Janhvi semi-tucked the pullover inside a pair of blue denim jeans and accessorised her look only with a black face mask, which has become the fashion accessory ever since Covid-19 struck. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, the actor completed her chic look with a pair of transparent heels.

Janhvi’s ivory pullover originally cost a whopping $895 or Rs 65,358 on Alexander Wang’s designer website but was recently available on sale for $450 or Rs 32,860 before going off the shelves completely.

On the other hand, Nushrratt wore a check dress in shades of pink and red, Kriti donned a sultry yellow one, Jacqueline was dressed in hot black, Kartik looked dapper in a check shirt, Vaani stunned in a green dress paired with black boots and Khushi flaunted a tiny pink dress at Manish’s party.

