Masculinity viewed through a new prism

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:39 IST

International Men’s Day (IMD) is an annual event celebrated on November 19 to focus on men’s and boys’ health, improve gender relations, promote gender equality, and highlight male role models. With fashion strongly propagating gender-neutral offerings, it’s an interesting time to be in fashion and to let your creative freak flag fly high. Today pink is as masculine as navy. Sheer isn’t just synonymous with showbiz, but with the new-age proud peacocks, who like to express their emotions through clothing. Here’s toasting the new alpha male, who isn’t coy about donning a statement ear cuff and is man enough to sport dramatic eyeliner.

Sheer magnitude

A bit of skin show never hurts. After all, the effort that you have put at the gym needs to show. A mesh shirt is impossibly of-the-moment. Tip: Wear a bomber over the mesh shirt if you are a little coy about showing off those abs.

Brocade spells brawn

Rock a pair of brocade pants like a pro by teaming it with a turtleneck and a velvet trench coat. Tip: You can also sport the look with the statement trench and a pair of denims. Or rock the brocade pants with a simple solid tee to radiate a glam-leisure vibe.

Think pink

Ditch the predictable blacks and blues in favour of pale pink. Either pick rose pink or a hue of salmon and go tone on tone. Tip: If head-to-toe pink is not your thing, then break the monotony and wear your pink tee and bomber with a pair of black denims.

Real men rocks baubles

Jewellery can look fabulous on men if styled niftily. Here, the model wears a rust coloured twinset with gold ear cuffs to make a statement. Tip: You can also wear these gold ear cuffs with a complete black look to make it more impactful.

Dapper in drapes

A flowy stole doesn’t make you look any less masculine. Pick a dramatic silk stole and team it with printed pants and a waistcoat to lend it structure. Tip: You can wrap the stole in different styles. If you think it’s unmanageable then let it flow.

