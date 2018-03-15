Maternity wear can be fashionable too. Here’s how to dress for comfort and style

If you are pregnant and can’t find the right clothes to fit in, make sure you are looking in the right places for fashionable yet comfortable options. Here are some suggestions from femalefirst.co.uk:

*Shop online: Most shops are too small to stock a maternity section, so it is best to shop online for a wider range of options.

*Leggings: If you want to be at your most comfortable, leggings win every time. You can pair almost any long top with leggings. They provide space for your bump to grow and are easy to wear. Even if you aren’t tall, opt for the ‘long’ leggings rather than ‘regular’ as it will give you that extra length to go over your bump.

Maternity tights are fairly easy to come by too. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

*Beach wear: If you are going to be at your biggest during the summer months, beach wear can be a great place to start looking for tops. This is the time of year when cover ups are in most of the shops and they generally go up to an XL. The shape is exactly what a pregnant woman needs: an elasticated, under the bust waist so the material around your tummy is loose and they are long too so they will each just above the knee.

*Maxi dresses: Like tunics, maxi dresses are naturally shaped to fit a pregnant belly. Whether you opt for sleeveless or not, it will fit snugly around the bust and the elasticated waistband means no digging in, while the rest of the dress hangs beautifully over your bump and drops to the floor.

*Tights: Maternity tights are fairly easy to come by too.

* Swing tops: Swing tops, like tunics are designed to flair out just under the bust so if your go-to style is tops with leggings or tops with trousers as opposed to dresses and skirts, you don’t have to compromise just because you are pregnant.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more