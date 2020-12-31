Meet the Delhiite who quit modelling to be a yoga exponent on the go

fashion-and-trends

Mindfulness might not be the Oxford word of the year, but it was definitely a catchword in 2019. And people are going great lengths to achieve a mindful way of living. Ditching the rough and tumble of city life and refusing to be part of nine-to-five grind, a significant number of today’s millennials and Gen Z are embarking on a conscientious route which reconciles holistic living with joys of travelling to destinations which are rather unexplored.

Take for instance, Delhiite Surya Prithvi Nain, who left the buzzy Capital life, his glamorous modelling career and his legal practice to live a more fulfilling life. Now he is often found in remote scenic places organising yoga retreats, that way he “helps people live mindfully as well as promote places which aren’t popular touristy spots but should be”.

How this Delhi University graduate started on the journey of holistic wellness is an interesting one and involves switching careers.

The 30-year-old says, “I wasn’t cut out for a 9-5 kinda job, and that I realised much early in my life. While I was still figuring out what was it that I exactly wanted, I decided standing up for people was definitely one of those things, so I quit my banking job, and started studying law at Delhi University.” On the side, he started taking up modelling assignments that came his way, thanks to his looks and a keen interest in staying fit.

However, it was an introduction to a spiritual guru that he started on this journey of holistic living. “My parents were spiritually inclined, that definitely affected me. However, it was when Sadhguru came into my life and I did a programme with him that I realised spreading happiness, peace and teaching yoga was my calling. I signed up for a Hath yoga course in Kerala,” says Nain, who started by teaching his family and friends the many benefits of yoga and mindful living.

“My parents practice yoga daily, and I often take them along on my retreats. Now, they climb difficult terrains with ease,” says Nain, who started posting about his yoga journey on social media and received an overwhelming number of messages seeking guidance. That motivated him to organise yoga retreats. “I teach a small class size because for me, understanding the person is also very important. and yoga is not just about yogasnas. Yoga is a very powerful. Our mind is a tool and the science of yoga can help one become the master of the magnificent tool. And then one can live a grand life. Of course you have to practice,” says Nain.

He adds, “And I don’t have a studio, I organise retreats in places which are peaceful, scenic and maybe remote. Because that’s also my way of promoting local communities and places which ought to be on everyone’s travel list.”

One of the ways he shortlists locations for retreats is by travelling and exploring. His travels are spontaneous and mostly involves his tent. “I carry my sleeping bag and tent and sleep wherever I like. that way I don’t have to worry about the check-out time either (laughs). Honestly, Indians are so warm and love hosting people, especially in the villages. So, I live with the locals, they offer great authentic food and fascinating personal stories.”

But he does take up court cases for people who need it and does modelling assignments every now and then. He says, “My life is simple but incredibly beautiful and satisfying”. And he doesn’t forget to remind people to “live happily, consciously, eat clean, and have dinner before 6:30 pm”.

