e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Milan fashion week: Armani presents Spring/Summer 2021 catwalk on prime-time TV amid COVID

Milan fashion week: Armani presents Spring/Summer 2021 catwalk on prime-time TV amid COVID

Milan fashion week: Giorgio Armani goes creative in times of corona as he broadcasted his latest Spring/Summer 2021 collection on a prime-time TV with the aim of opening up to a wider public

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 27, 2020 17:59 IST
Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Milan
Armani presents Spring/Summer 2021 catwalk on prime-time TV at Milan fashion week
Armani presents Spring/Summer 2021 catwalk on prime-time TV at Milan fashion week(Twitter/armani)
         

Forty-five years after founding his fashion group, Giorgio Armani came up with a new way of showing his latest catwalk creations on Saturday - a prime-time TV show.

The show was one of the highlights of Milan’s fashion week, which has hosted a mix of live and virtual catwalks for its first edition since coronavirus restrictions made the heady mix of glamour, celebrity and hype at such events more complicated.

The 86-year-old Armani, affectionately called “King Giorgio” in his native Italy, presented his “Timeless Thoughts” Spring/Summer 2021 show for both men and women using soft, pastel tones, floral prints and intricate embroideries.

The show, preceded by a short documentary about Armani’s career curated by the designer himself, was broadcast on Italian free-to-air La7, one of the country’s main channels, with the aim of opening up to a wider public.

While there was no traditional VIP front row to applaud the designs, Armani’s trademark clean, elegant style was on display: trouser suits, short jackets with round collars, silk and organza blouses in pale grey, beige, light blue and green, and shimmering evening wear.

“Out there hell has broken loose, I prefer to think that we can keep the hell outside,” Armani said of his sober designs as he spoke to reporters at a preview of the collection.

He said that travel restrictions made presenting men’s and women’s designs together more sensible, although it was too early to say whether he would follow that model again in the future.

“We have to anxiously wait to see what happens,” said the designer, who has already announced that he will present his next haute couture show in Milan rather than Paris.

Italy enforced one of the strictest and longest lockdowns, from early March. Now new infections are just under 2,000 a day, steadily rising again, but below levels seen in France, Spain and Britain.

Its fashion and textile industry, with a turnover of 95 billion euros ($98 billion) and 600,000 workers is the second most important nationwide, is reeling from a plunge in sales.

According to business lobby Confindustria, exports of women’s’ fashion fell by 24% in the first six months of the year.

Armani’s collection ended with a model in an evening robe sporting the face of a black cat on a sequined, silvery waistcoat, a tribute to Armani’s pet Angel, who died in July.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Covid-19 reinfection cases under investigation, says Hardh Vardhan
Covid-19 reinfection cases under investigation, says Hardh Vardhan
India’s Covid-19 recoveries close to 5 million, 76% come from 10 states, UTs
India’s Covid-19 recoveries close to 5 million, 76% come from 10 states, UTs
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Travellers from Dubai, UK behind most Covid importations into India: Study
Travellers from Dubai, UK behind most Covid importations into India: Study
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In