Miley Cyrus’ pixie mullet is proof her mother cuts hair better than yours

Updated: May 21, 2020 13:00 IST

From her Hanna Montana days all the way up to the present, Miley Cyrus’ experimentation with her looks and career, be it her hair, fashion sense, music, lyrics, you name it, has had the most range, and there can be no denying. The Wrecking Ball singer has been making the most of her leisure time during the coronavirus induced lockdown, and has transformed her look with a new hairstyle.

The Party in the USA singer flaunted her new hair cut on her Instagram story recently. In the picture that she posted, the 27-year-old musician is seen rocking the pixie mullet cut.Remember that unfortunate mushroom cut you had to live with for most summers because your mom wanted to save a buck on the haircut? Well, Tish Cyrus’ talents surely surpass those. According to Instagram posts, celebrity stylist Sally Hershberger helped Miley’s mother and actor Tish Cyrus to help her daughter achieve the look via a Facetime video call.

“I trained Tish well!;) @tishcyrus @mileycyrus #virtualhaircut lol,” Sally wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Cyrus’ shorter locks.

Not too many months ago, Miley debuted new hairstyle which was also achieved with the help of Sally, and was somewhat of a modern mullet. In an interview with E! News, Sally said, “Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy. We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy.”

Miley is one of the celebrities who is known for experimenting with her hair and stunning in each one of them. She went from a long-haired brunette, to sporting short hairdo, then bleach blonde pixie cut, mullet, you name it. Other celebrities, both Bollywood and Hollywood, that have been experimenting with their hair include Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Virat Kohli, Chris Pratt, Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, and others .

