e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Miley Cyrus’ pixie mullet is proof her mother cuts hair better than yours

Miley Cyrus’ pixie mullet is proof her mother cuts hair better than yours

Remember that unfortunate mushroom cut you had to live with for most summers because your mom wanted to save a buck on the haircut? Well, Tish Cyrus’ talents surely surpass those.

fashion-and-trends Updated: May 21, 2020 13:00 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Miley rocking her mullet from a few months ago. See the new hairdo below.
Miley rocking her mullet from a few months ago. See the new hairdo below.(Instagram)
         

From her Hanna Montana days all the way up to the present, Miley Cyrus’ experimentation with her looks and career, be it her hair, fashion sense, music, lyrics, you name it, has had the most range, and there can be no denying. The Wrecking Ball singer has been making the most of her leisure time during the coronavirus induced lockdown, and has transformed her look with a new hairstyle.

The Party in the USA singer flaunted her new hair cut on her Instagram story recently. In the picture that she posted, the 27-year-old musician is seen rocking the pixie mullet cut.Remember that unfortunate mushroom cut you had to live with for most summers because your mom wanted to save a buck on the haircut? Well, Tish Cyrus’ talents surely surpass those. According to Instagram posts, celebrity stylist Sally Hershberger helped Miley’s mother and actor Tish Cyrus to help her daughter achieve the look via a Facetime video call.

“I trained Tish well!;) @tishcyrus @mileycyrus #virtualhaircut lol,” Sally wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Cyrus’ shorter locks.

Hindustantimes

Not too many months ago, Miley debuted new hairstyle which was also achieved with the help of Sally, and was somewhat of a modern mullet. In an interview with E! News, Sally said, “Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy. We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy.”

Miley is one of the celebrities who is known for experimenting with her hair and stunning in each one of them. She went from a long-haired brunette, to sporting short hairdo, then bleach blonde pixie cut, mullet, you name it. Other celebrities, both Bollywood and Hollywood, that have been experimenting with their hair include Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Virat Kohli, Chris Pratt, Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, and others .

Follow ore stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In