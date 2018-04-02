Miley Cyrus slays it in bunny ears, pastel outfits for Easter photoshoot. See pics

Miley Cyrus was seen embracing Easter vibes for the recent Vogue photo shoot. The American singer-songwriter was seen with plenty of props, including bunny ears and Easter eggs, against whimsical backdrops. The shots included Miley posing in pastels, glittery eggs, shining carrots and other quirky articles.

As per Vogue, the fantastical photo shoot was conducted by the photographer Vijat Mohindra. With this series of photographs, the 25-year-old pop queen is continuing the tradition she started earlier this year. The tradition is to mark every holiday with a new ‘sort-of’ social media calendar.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Apr 1, 2018 at 1:17pm PDT

Vogue quoted Cyrus as saying, “It started with Valentine’s Day on a shoot with Ellen von Unwerth, went into St. Paddy’s Day partying with some friends, and now it’s Easter. I’m excited that Vogue wants to get involved and celebrate with me!”

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more