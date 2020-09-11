e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Nargis Fakhri dances at golden hour in a Bohemian maxi dress and we can’t take our eyes off

Nargis Fakhri dances at golden hour in a Bohemian maxi dress and we can’t take our eyes off

Our September uniform looks sorted courtesy Rockstar actor Nargis Fakhri who set the fall trend in a floral tiered maxi dress

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 11, 2020 08:41 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Nargis Fakhri romances golden hour in a Bohemian maxi dress
Nargis Fakhri romances golden hour in a Bohemian maxi dress(Instagram/nargisfakhri)
         

Floral fashion and girl-next-door styles are here to stay as Bollywood divas simply can’t have enough of them. Those looking to upgrade their impeccable wardrobe this fall season can take a leaf out of Rockstar actor, Nargis Fakhri’s book or rather social media posts.

Printed florals, tie-straps, tiny ruffles and flared hemlines are definitely dominating the mood this season. Treading the same lines, our September uniform looks sorted courtesy Nargis, who set the fall trend in a tiered maxi dress.

While actor Disha Patani earlier flooded our feeds with her breesy look in a white and blue mini tie-strap dress, Nargis recently grabbed our attention as she romanced the golden hour in a Bohemian maxi dress at the Joshua Tree National Park in the US. Sharing pictures of her first trip to the desert, Nargis left the fashion police impressed with her stunning look in Caressa tiered maxi dress.

The picture is proof that love of blooms and sunset swirls are all we need to lift our spirits. Nargis captioned the pictures, ““Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.” -Epicurus..Be Grateful -......First time visiting (sic).” 

While the skirt’s four simple tiers are lightly shirred individually, a raw-edged ruffle trim above the smocked bodice completes the look. The chic ensemble is from LoveShackFancy, a New York City-based lifestyle brand and costs $395 or Rs 29,035.46 on their website. The dress is made from cotton with a ditsy floral colour-blocked patchwork motif and has straps that tie in bows at the shoulders.

