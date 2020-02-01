Nepal sets Guinness World Record for highest altitude fashion show.

fashion-and-trends

Nepal has set an all new Guinness World Record for the highest altitude fashion show ever held in a bid to create awareness about climate change and promote sustainable fashion. Nepal Tourism Board along with RB Diamonds and KASA Style organised the first ‘Mount Everest Fashion Runway’ at an elevation of 5,340 meters (1, 7515 ft.) at Kala Patthar (a UNESCO world heritage site), near the Everest base camp on January 26.

The event was part of the Visit Nepal Year 2020 campaign of the Nepal Tourism Board.

Models from various parts of the world, including Finland, Italy, Sri Lanka and Singapore, participated in the show. Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2018 Ornella Gunesekere was also a part of the fashion show.

According to www.welcomenepal.com, “A team of 48 people started their trek from Lukla on 18th of January 2020 towards Kala Patthar. Besides the models, the team comprised of a video crew, makeup artists, medics, the clothing and jewelry designers, and the organizers themselves.”

“Apart from the Guinness World Records title, the entire journey of the models in the Everest Base Camp route is being made as reality show which will be telecasted in MTV USA & Canada during April/May 2020. All the members of the team took pledge not to use any products that causes Climate change and will save up to 8000 liters of water during their journey.”

The clothing line was made of Nepali Pashmina, Felt and Yak Wool ideal for winter wear.

The show was attended by Kedar Bahadur Adhikari, secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, and Nandini Lahe Thapa, senior director of Nepal Tourism Board, among others.

Thapa and Aashmi Rana were the witnesses along with pilot Lt. Col Pratap Bohara as technical witness for the official adjudicator of Guinness World Records.

-- with inputs from PTI

