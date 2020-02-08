e-paper
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to extravagance, colours, shape

Certainly, the right look for the Oscars can earn a celebrity tons of attention - both good and bad. Vibrant colours and the mixing of hues such as red and pink are trends expected to continue in this year’s award.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Feb 08, 2020 13:41 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Los Angeles
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’(Instagram/BillyPorter)
         

A return to “extravagance” is what one fashion stylist is predicting when Hollywood stars parade the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. “There were years where it was minimal. And, you know, people were wearing tuxedos, suits and blacks and that’s always a classic,” said New York-based stylist Katie Keim. But this year Keim said she expects to see “extravagance ... colour, shape, sequins.”

Certainly, the right look for the Oscars can earn a celebrity tons of attention - both good and bad. Vibrant colours and the mixing of hues such as red and pink are trends Keim is expecting to see continue in this year’s award season, along with exaggerated silhouettes and sequins. “Shape is a huge one, and I’m always looking for something really interesting and ornate when I pull dresses for my clients,” Keim said.

“It’s going to be all over the place, sequins, embellishment, beading...think of the Roaring Twenties and 100 hundred years later.” As for the stars to watch, Keim listed the entire star-studded cast of ‘Little Women’, which includes Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, as her most anticipated. “All those girls are exciting and they look great on the red carpet,” she said.

Keim said the Oscars red carpet merges the best of fashion and the best in film. “And that makes the stakes a little bit higher and everybody kind of goes for it without jumping over the cliff and going too far,” Keim said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed with a few modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

