‘Outrage marketing’: Gucci gets bashed on Twitter for Rs 1 lakh grass-stained overalls

As part of its new collection, Gucci is selling grass-stained overalls that look pretty well-worn for $1400 (Rs 1,02,878) and passing it off as ‘grunge’, but Twitter would have none of it.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 22, 2020 20:33 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The $1400 overalls from Gucci’s latest collection.
The $1400 overalls from Gucci’s latest collection.(Gucci)
         

Gucci, the Italian luxury fashion house, is selling grass-stained overalls that look pretty well-worn for $ 1400 (Rs 1,02,878) and passing it off as ‘grunge’ and an exploration of “new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary”. The overalls, as well as a similar pair of jeans (priced at $1200) are part of the brand’s fall/winter 2020 collection.

The website claims that the pants made from organic cotton are specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect. This, however, did not sit well with Twitterati who went on bashing Gucci for overpricing something that could be created by ‘rolling around in the backyard’. One user wrote, “You can tell me I don’t *GET* fashion, but come on! $1200 for grass-stained jeans and $1400 for overalls?Goodwill + soccer field = same thing (sic).”

 
 
Another wrote, “$1200 for jeans looking like they need stain remover? I would like to have heard that pitch.” 
 

Most other comments just read ‘Yuck’, ‘no’ and ‘Hard pass’, while others couldn’t help but wonder which ‘idiots will buy this?’

The Italian fashion house is also recycling the organic cotton leftovers from this product, the description went on, “All organic cotton leftovers from the cutting process for this product are then upcycled into new materials under the “Gucci Up” programme. Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit.”

This isn’t the first time Gucci has sold old, worn looking designs for shockingly high prices, according to People magazine, last year Gucci made headlines for its $870 Screen sneakers that were inspired by “vintage sportswear” and “classic trainers from the ’70s” and were “treated for an all-over distressed effect.” The shoes were available for both genders in multiple colours. People magazine also added that even though the shoes looked worn out and dirty, Gucci had provided very specific cleaning instructions if the shoes actually goes dirty. The instructions read, “Clean when the shoe is dry, using only neutral or same-colour products to avoid staining,’ the instructions read. ‘Should the material become wet, dry it with a soft, dry cloth.”

