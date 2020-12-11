Yay or Nay? Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ high fashion look with embellished Crocs is blurring lines between fashion and comfort

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 18:26 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas can look good in absolutely anything, yes, even Crocs that usually make us scream, “WHAT ARE THOSE?!” The Sky Is Pink actor, who is also the global brand ambassador for Crocs, presented the brand at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards for Brand of the Year. The Quantico star attended the event virtually from her London home, and looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous black Emilia Wickstead lace dress that featured a plunging neckline and dramatic cape sleeves, the sheer lace dress was worn over a black bodysuit. Priyanka completed her look with a high fashion updo, BVLgari drop earrings, minimal make-up and black nailpaint. But what stole the show were definitely Priyanka’s chunky, black Crocs embellished with diamonds, and we’re still on the fence about whether we love them or not. Yes, we have all wanted to take our painful stilettoes off at every possible outing when our feet ache in pain from all the looking sexy, but definitely never thought of slipping on Crocs!

Talking about the brand, Priyanka said at the FNAA, “2020 has presented its fair share of challenges but I couldn’t be prouder to work with a values driven organisation like Crocs that embodies what it truly means, to come as you are. Come as you are is all about being comfortable with your true self in all that you do. In addition for advocating for inclusivity and self expression, Crocs also stepped up in the face of adversity to deliver comfort at a time when it was needed the most.”

Priyanka’s pair, titled the Crocs Classic Bae, had extra embellishment and is not currently available on the brand’s website, and what did they do to make it dressy? The clogs, usually fit for the beach, feature a subtle platform lift measuring 2.4 inches, however the signature Croslite cushioning and textured detailing around the backstrap, midsole and upper remain the same as in the originals. The are available, without the crystal embellishment, for $55. Priyanka also posted photos of herself in the ensemble to her Instagram with the caption, “I’m proud to present @crocs with FN’s much deserved 2020 Brand of the Year award. Croc’s prioritizes the well being of others, and in the face of adversity, this brand and their leadership stepped up to deliver comfort and confidence when we needed it most. A special thank you to @luxurylaw for customizing this amazing pair of Croc’s for me, I’m obsessed!”