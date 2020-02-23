e-paper
Priyanka Chopra sashays down ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked the ramp for the 15th milestone edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Finale. The actor looked stunning on stage as she sashayed down the ramp even as she celebrated her decade long association with the brand.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Feb 23, 2020 16:00 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas walks the ramp during Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in Mumbai.
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas walks the ramp during Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in Mumbai. (PTI)
         

Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked the ramp for the 15th milestone edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Finale. The actor looked stunning on stage as she sashayed down the ramp even as she celebrated her decade long association with the brand.

The 37-year-old actor kick-started the fashion event by walking the ramp in a sensuous black gown accentuated with a metallic belt and complementary statement earrings.

Addressing the audience, Priyanka said: “This is the 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, and I have been fortunate enough to be with them for ten years... This is my one decade anniversary as well.”

“What started as an idea to showcase Indian fashion has today become one of the premier events in this country. It’s a testament of the brand’s passion, commitment and loyalty to promote Indian fashion,” she said.

 

Priyanka also paid tribute to Goa designer Wendell Rodricks whose recent untimely death left the fashion industry in shock. She said, “It’s only apt on a night like this in the presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer. He was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed.”

The fashion event showcased exquisite creations of 14 acclaimed Indian designers.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

