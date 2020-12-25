Priyanka Chopra spreads Christmas spirit and braves London cold in Rs 70k jacket with Nick Jonas

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 10:17 IST

There is something about the cold and the Christmas that just goes together. The two make for a great pair just like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple is spending Christmas together in London and even the extreme cold can not damper their spirits. How do we know this? Take one look at the Baywatch actor’s Instagram and you will know too.

She recently posted a picture in which both, Priyanka and Nick, along with their pet dog Diana, can be seen braving the London cold and going for a walk while spreading the merriment. The image, that the actor captioned, “Christmas spirit (sic),” shows the two hand-in-hand while posing for a picture.

For her walk, Priyanka donned a gorgeous off-white jacket. The maxi lightweight down coat also featured a sash belt in the same colour. The belt gave the fitted A-line silhouette more definition and highlighted Priyanka’s curves by cinching in the waist. The puffer jacket looked extremely cosy and perfect for the Christmas season in London.

For her walk, Priyanka tied her hair in a messy bun and was seen with just a little lipgloss. The actor added the Christmas vibe to her outfit with funky silver sunnies. Let us tell you a little more about Priyanka’s jacket. It is by the brand Mackage and if you would like to add it to your winter wardrobe, you will have to spend Rs 69,886 (USD 950).

Priyanka Chopra’s jacket is worth Rs 70k ( mackage.com )

Nick Jonas was also wearing a black puffer jacket by the same brand and teamed it with a pair of black denims. The singer looked dapper in his outfit. That was not all, their dog, Diana was seen sporting an adorable pink puffer jacket during the walk.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her film The White Tiger. She is also busy shooting for her next project, Texts From You in London.

