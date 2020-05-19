e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Protection in style: Chinese designer makes silk coronavirus masks with intricate designs

Protection in style: Chinese designer makes silk coronavirus masks with intricate designs

Zhou Li, whose Dejin fashion brand recently exhibited at China Fashion Week, has been making embroidered silk masks equipped with high specification N95 air filters since February, providing the fashion-conscious with protective options.

fashion-and-trends Updated: May 19, 2020 18:09 IST
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Beijing
Designer Zhou Li and Ni Zan'er in protective suits and silk face masks designed by Zhou, pose for pictures at a studio in Beijing, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China May 17, 2020. Picture taken May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Designer Zhou Li and Ni Zan'er in protective suits and silk face masks designed by Zhou, pose for pictures at a studio in Beijing, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China May 17, 2020. Picture taken May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang(REUTERS)
         

Adorned with intricate designs of orchids, camellias and Chinese characters symbolising good luck, the stylish silk masks created by Chinese fashion designer Zhou Li have become coveted items during the coronavirus outbreak.

Zhou, whose Dejin fashion brand recently exhibited at China Fashion Week, has been making embroidered silk masks equipped with high specification N95 air filters since February, providing the fashion-conscious with protective options.

“When the situation turned very serious, we saw that many people needed to change their masks every four hours,” said Zhou, explaining how she came up with the idea for the reusable masks made from colourful Chinese silk.

Now, as China and other countries lift restrictions, Zhou expects masks will be a necessity for the foreseeable future. She has adapted hers for summer, making them with a thinner silk that allows for better breathability in warmer weather.

The 55-year-old, who is director of design at Shandong Sunbird Garment company, enjoys adding traditional Chinese motifs to her work.

A worker cuts patterns off a silk cloth for making face masks designed by Zhou Li, at a studio in Beijing, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China May 17, 2020. Picture taken May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A worker cuts patterns off a silk cloth for making face masks designed by Zhou Li, at a studio in Beijing, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China May 17, 2020. Picture taken May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang ( REUTERS )

A yellow mask displayed at a workshop in Beijing’s art district is decorated with golden orchids, representing a harmonious family with abundant wealth and many children.

Zhou is also designing personal protective suits, many also featuring flowers, after her friends asked for stylish outer wear to use during air travel.

The company can make around 600 masks a day, and sells them online at 118 yuan ($16) a piece. Zhou plans to market them by inviting influencers to participate in live-streaming on e-commerce platforms, and hopes to expand sales in England and Italy.

“I hope people can wear my masks that protect them, make them look beautiful, bring them good luck and keep them safe,” she said.

($1 = 7.11 renminbi)

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In