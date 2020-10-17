e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Reinterpreting India modern for today’s brides and grooms

Reinterpreting India modern for today’s brides and grooms

Tarun Tahiliani’s latest collection Age of Innocence is from the bride of today - practical, lightweight and comfortable.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 18:39 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Tarun Tahiliani’s latest collection
Tarun Tahiliani’s latest collection
         

Tarun Tahiliani ensembles more often than not stand out as an enviable turn-of-the-century items, emblematic of luxury, grace and fine craftsmanship. The designer this season, at the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). The designer went back into his rich archives to address the needs of the bride of today. Wedding wear or traditional Indian outfits, once a fun and interesting form dressing during Indian festivities, have realigned and repurposed itself. And so, designer Tarun Tahiliani whose design house has an incredible legacy, shifted the focus to what brides want – Lightness, wearability, timelessness and comfort. “I have always been obsessed with the quest of ‘how does one make things lighter and more contemporary?’ So, we decided to hand paint unique colours that you may not find a Jaamevar shawl in and then go back to our Kashida technique, which is hand-embroidering over the base and along the way somehow in that subtlety also came our inspiration from minakari – which is the fine art of enamelling and painting on the back of the necklaces that are often made all over India,” says Tahiliani.

A sketch from Tarun Tahiliani’s show
A sketch from Tarun Tahiliani’s show

Adding on to his recent fashion film, the set was signature TT, inspired by nature. The collection saw an amalgamation of of-the-moment weightlessness with tradition. Brocade lehengas and kurtas dominated the digital showcase. Pussy bow kurtas were paired with pants and dupattas, pocket lehengas added a spirits of practicality to the ensembles.Jaamevar technique was recontextualised which resulted in visually appealing finish. Hand painted motif from his earlier outings were used as hand embroidery on the pieces. Brocade bandgalas, chevron embroidery on shervanis is what we saw taking over the menswear segment. Headgears embedded with flowers add drama to the looks.

 
top news
‘LJP not a part of alliance,’ BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
‘LJP not a part of alliance,’ BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
IPL 2020 Live Score: ABD hammers fifty as RCB beat RR by 7 wkts
IPL 2020 Live Score: ABD hammers fifty as RCB beat RR by 7 wkts
‘Peace and tranquillity on LAC ‘deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar
‘Peace and tranquillity on LAC ‘deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In