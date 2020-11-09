Sara Ali Khan adds the oomph factor to everyday fashion in favourite pair of denim shorts and sheer oversized shirt

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:22 IST

Spotted outside a studio in Mumbai, Coolie No.1 star Sara Ali Khan caught the attention of paparazzi immediately as she put her casual yet fashionable foot forward. Trust Sara Ali Khan to surprise you with her different sartorial choices for casual fashion and her latest set of pictures are no different.

The Internet is currently flooded with Sara’s latest looks and we can’t get over how the diva got everyday fashion right with the bare minimum. The pictures feature Sara donning a white crop top teamed with a pair of rugged denim shorts with Powerpuff Girls printed on one side.

Adding a layer, Sara opted for a peach-coloured sheer oversized shirt which she knotted at the waist to add to the oomph factor. Leaving her wavy textured tresses open in mid-parted hairstyle, the actor wore a nude liptint, rosy blushed cheeks, neutral eyeshadow and mascara-laden eyelashes.

She accessorised her look with only a silver bracelet and a tiny silver potli. Sara completed the attire with a pair of chrome Melissa footwear featuring delicate stripes and minimalist lace.

Check out Sara’s latest casual look here:

The growing appetite for longline and oversized tees and shirts is nothing new but while you have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse, it is important to know the style and fitting best suited to your build. A true oversized tee or a baggy collar shirt is the go-to classic for the whole trend but the fashion trick is to contrast it with a tight or skinny bottomwear so that its width and square falls loosely over what you’re wearing down below.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter