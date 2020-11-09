e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Sara Ali Khan adds the oomph factor to everyday fashion in favourite pair of denim shorts and sheer oversized shirt

Sara Ali Khan adds the oomph factor to everyday fashion in favourite pair of denim shorts and sheer oversized shirt

Trust Sara Ali Khan to surprise you with her different sartorial choices for casual fashion and her latest set of pictures in a pair of rugged denim shorts and a chic oversized shirt are no different

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:22 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sara Ali Khan adds the oomph factor to everyday fashion in denim shorts-oversized shirt
Sara Ali Khan adds the oomph factor to everyday fashion in denim shorts-oversized shirt(Instagram/kiaraadvani_actress)
         

Spotted outside a studio in Mumbai, Coolie No.1 star Sara Ali Khan caught the attention of paparazzi immediately as she put her casual yet fashionable foot forward. Trust Sara Ali Khan to surprise you with her different sartorial choices for casual fashion and her latest set of pictures are no different.

The Internet is currently flooded with Sara’s latest looks and we can’t get over how the diva got everyday fashion right with the bare minimum. The pictures feature Sara donning a white crop top teamed with a pair of rugged denim shorts with Powerpuff Girls printed on one side.

Adding a layer, Sara opted for a peach-coloured sheer oversized shirt which she knotted at the waist to add to the oomph factor. Leaving her wavy textured tresses open in mid-parted hairstyle, the actor wore a nude liptint, rosy blushed cheeks, neutral eyeshadow and mascara-laden eyelashes.

She accessorised her look with only a silver bracelet and a tiny silver potli. Sara completed the attire with a pair of chrome Melissa footwear featuring delicate stripes and minimalist lace.

Check out Sara’s latest casual look here:

 
 
 
 

The growing appetite for longline and oversized tees and shirts is nothing new but while you have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse, it is important to know the style and fitting best suited to your build. A true oversized tee or a baggy collar shirt is the go-to classic for the whole trend but the fashion trick is to contrast it with a tight or skinny bottomwear so that its width and square falls loosely over what you’re wearing down below.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India, Maldives discuss ways to boost economic recovery
India, Maldives discuss ways to boost economic recovery
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
Former Karnataka minister’s son arrested in drug case from Goa
Former Karnataka minister’s son arrested in drug case from Goa
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
President-elect Biden’s hopes for Democratic agenda hang on Georgia runoffs
President-elect Biden’s hopes for Democratic agenda hang on Georgia runoffs
BJP member sworn in as MLA in Manipur after HC rejects Cong member’s election
BJP member sworn in as MLA in Manipur after HC rejects Cong member’s election
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In