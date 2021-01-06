Shanaya Kapoor’s chic street style in a unisex co-ord set, bucket hat is fashion inspo to look effortlessly cool

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 11:12 IST

At 21 years age, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is already setting the fashion police on alert with her ravishing looks and sizzling photoshoots, even as her big Bollywood break is awaited. Cutting a chic figure in her casual style, the Gunjan Saxena AD was seen setting fashion inspiration for those wanting to look cool with minimal efforts.

In a recent flood of pictures surfacing the Internet, Shanaya has been featured in her sartorial best street style. Donning a black and white stripes co-ord set, Shanaya teamed it with a matching bucket hat.

The upcycled chekered set came with a monochromic stripes shirt which Shanaya barely buttoned down to amp up the hotness quotient, a similar pair of unisex shorts and a hat. Accessorising her look with a simple gold chain for the bold rebel style and to balance out the monochromatic prints, Shanaya completed her attire with a pair of black socks and a pair of spotless white shoes.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her back, Shanaya wore a dab of matte pink lipstick, neutral shades makeup and kohl-lined eyes to nail the minimalistic look. The pictures featured Shanaya striking a sultry pose in one frame and a cute one in another that set fans on frenzy and we don’t blame them.

The co-ord set is credited to Sanya V Jain’s hyper-modern fashion line Smoke Wear that boasts of gender neutrality and aligning contemporary luxe with consciousness. The unisex ensemble originally costs Rs 37,000 on the designer website.

Shanaya Kapoor’s co-ord set from Smoke Wear ( smokewear.in )

The diva was styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio who is known for the magic she spelled over Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Cannes look in Chopard and Bulgari.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter