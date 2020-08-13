Sridevi birth anniversary: 5 iconic looks of India’s first female superstar whose style rocked three film industries

fashion-and-trends

An indomitable sartorial elegance is what describes India’s first female superstar, Sridevi’s best since her grace and tremendous charisma continue to be unmatched. Her iconic looks onscreen still makes fashionistas take a leaf out of her book every now and then, and we don’t blame them.

Having spent five decades in the business of movies and juggling three film industries with grace, Sridevi not only redefined fashion but also continues to inspire style icons with the trends she set in motion long ago. Be it Indian-wear in Sabyasachi saris and Manish Malhotra lehengas or Elie Saab evening gowns and short summery dresses, Sridevi’s effortless fashion moments even offscreen, remain ageless.

On the iconic actor’s birth anniversary today, here’s looking at 5 iconic onscreen looks of India’s first female superstar:

Golden gown

Sridevi in Hawa Hawai from Mr India . ( Twitter )

One cannot begin any discussion on Sridevi without gushing over her varied looks in Mr India. While she is best remembered in a blue saree in the movie that landed with a jubilee success, it was her golden gown in the Hawa Hawai song which still grabs eyeballs. Style icons even today cannot help but swoon over Sridevi’s shimmery gown that looked uber-glam despite the unforgiving fashion and beauty standards of the ‘80s.

Chiffon saree

Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor in a song from Chandni. ( Twitter )

Never have we obsessed over an attire like we do on chiffon sarees and Sridevi is one of the reasons this trend caught on. The simple yellow chiffon saree with a matching blouse that Sridevi wore in Chandni was a killer. Not only did it set the tone for eternal romanticising of the attire but also conveyed how much raw sexual appeal a diaphanous chiffon sari could exude.

Pink ensemble

Sridevi with superstar Rajinikanth in Chaalbaaz. ( Twitter )

Giving herself tough competition in the same year as Chandni, Sridevi came out with Chaalbaaz where she beautifully essayed double roles. While the bangs, the ribbons and even the velvet overalls were pulled off neatly, we can’t help but dig this full pink ensemble where she looked fashionably feisty.

Chic headbands

Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt in Gumraah. ( Twitter )

Before Anjali thought it was cool to coordinate headbands with her outfit in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sridevi set the trend a few years prior. Her short bob haircut and matching headbands in Gumraah are a style statement that is still borrowed by millennials.

Floral print sarees

Sridevi in English Vinglish. ( Twitter )

If there is one role of Sridevi that made all Indian women relate instantly, it has to be her character in English Vinglish. The floral prints, the cotton sarees, and the minimalist look was so elegantly carried by the late star that it continues to rule the roost of comfy-yet-classy Indianwear.

While these were a few of our favourites, those who have grown up on a steady dose of the actor’s movies cannot help but vouch for the fact that there was no look which she could not slay. Sridevi pulled off crop tops, fit-and-flare dresses, eccentric gowns and fascinators like only she could, without making them look tacky.

