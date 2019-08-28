Style Alert: 4 ways to ace the twinning game

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:50 IST

It takes two to tango and it also takes two to create the twinning magic, which is the hottest trend of the season. Celebrity couples are leaving no stone unturned to showcase their power couple status in colour coordinated outfits. But this trend requires a lot of smart styling, which can sometimes be tricky. Twinning is not just about wearing the same coloured outfit as that of your partner, but it also has to do a lot with the silhouette, texture and picking the right print. You can either colour coordinate head-to-toe or just match one hue element in your outfits.

B07M8W2W8Z

Pick the same silhouette

As you aim for the same colour while colour coordinating, you can also opt for identical silhouettes to amp up your style game. It looks more flattering as the two of you pose together. Take cues from Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, who show us how to match silhouettes the right way.

Floral prints

Another interesting spin that you can give to the art of twinning is by opting for prints. And when it comes to prints, flowers are the best bet for the sheer fact that they add freshness to your look. Opt for head to toe floral ensembles like models Sachin and Anushka, and you will surely draw all the right attention.

B01HIATIYS

Select the same tone

Sonam K Ahuja and her hubby Anand Ahuja have been giving us umpteen lessons on couple-cord-style on their Instagram for a while now. And here they are showing the easiest way to twin by matching the hues of their shirt. Sonam wears a white pussy bow shirt, which Anand offsets in his monochrome Mandarin collared shirt.

Go back for black and white

Opt for monochrome while twinning. It is easy to pull off and your attempts at being Mr and Mrs MatchyMatchy will never go wrong. Spruce it up with a hint of sequins. Here, Arjun is wearing a sequinlined printed kimono jacket with fitted black pants, and Aastha complements him in a shine-on double-breasted tux.

B01MSRSG83

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 13:40 IST