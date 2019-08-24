Fashion, bow ties: The neck best thing

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:30 IST

Come Wednesday (August 28), bow tie enthusiasts from around the world will be sporting this neck accessory in honour of the National Bow Tie Day (yes, there is such a day and though called ‘national’, it seems to be an international event. There’s even an official website, with details about the bow tie’s history, how to tie a bow tie, articles on where and when to wear it ...).

It is believed Croatian mercenaries in the 17th century would use neckwear, like scarves, to bind the collars of their shirts. These were called cravats, which, after they were adopted by the French, evolved into neckties and bow ties.

Once a part of formal attire, today men are experimenting with colour and fabric when it comes to this neck accessory, to make the bow tie a fashion statement.

A Quirky Knot

“The outlook towards men’s fashion has always been conservative. I wanted to change that, and thought let me take something small that will add a measure of dash and colour. The bow tie fitted perfectly,” says designer Amit Kekre, who launched his label, Totally Ripe, in 2014 with bow ties. It had something to do with his own day job in an advertising agency that required him to dress formally. “I am a quirky dresser. I felt suffocated. The bow tie allowed me to bend the rules a little,” he explains.

Designer Prasad Ramamurthy of Tath, uses leftover fabric – mostly in block prints - to fashion a set of bow ties sometimes.

Polka-dotted, rainbow hued, in a moustache shape… designers are letting their imagination fly when it comes to this neck accessory. And the experimental dresser is not shying away from picking up a bow tie for an informal party, or even a date night, says designer Mayur Saroj Rajput, whose accessories brand is called The Bow-Ho Guy. For formal dos though, the sleek, black, formal bow tie still rules.

Does that mean that the bow tie is enjoying a moment in the spotlight? It’s available in shops like H&M and on online fashion outlets. “It’s neither in, nor out,” says stylist Rishi Raj. “I think post 2000 you don’t have a fashion trend that defines an era anymore. It’s a very individualistic decision now.”

Shapes Do Matter: Bow Tie styles

The Butterfly

Also called the islet. The most conventional style, it is about 2.3 inches high and is perfect for beginners.

The Big Butterfly

More relaxed and bigger, this is about 3 inches high and is perfectly matched with a tuxedo.

The Batwing

Slim, straight, it is the shortest bow tie style, less than 2 inches high. For reference, think Don Corleone in The

Godfather.

The Diamond Tip

Unlike the flat edges of the other styles, this has pointed edges.

The Rounded Club

The rarest style, this has rounded edges.



Source: nationalbowtieday.com

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 20:30 IST