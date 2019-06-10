Summer Trends 2019: 5 stylish tops to own this season

Nothing says summer fashion better than vivid colours, delicate accessories, interesting silhouettes and lots of mix and match. This season, go for light tones and experiment with your wardrobe. It is all about putting together a look that is not only on trend but also comfortable. Street style is right up there on the trend radar this season and of course, lots of colours, cuts, prints, textures and patterns. Tops are big this summer with a range of style be it a comfortable balloon top or an edgy off-shoulder one, prints on patterns or the ones with beautiful embroidery. Be it a minimalist or a maximalist, there is something for everyone.

An interesting top can change your entire look and with the right accessory and lowers, one can stand out and how. The minimalists can go for simple silhouettes with less is more while the maximalists can experiment with the styles with more is more. While there are so many types to make a choice, we bring to you 5 interesting tops that can transform your wardrobe.











First Published: Jun 10, 2019 15:21 IST