Five popular fashion trends and how to wear them right

It’s possible to get fashion completely wrong – just look at the hits and misses on the red carpet. But it’s possible to get fashion completely wrong in real life too. Store mannequins are typically styled to maximize the variety of styles available. Glossy magazines tend to be out of touch with what mere-mortal mall-shoppers want. Even style bloggers grinning blissfully in selfies don’t always help. How would you put together a look without making it look like a costume? Where do you stop with coordination? Can you really find a balance between eye-catching and eyesore? Experts offer help with a few key styles:

Go big on accessories without drowning in them

Oversized jewellery keeps coming back in fashion. But it can sometimes overwhelm the wearer.

Do: Gursakhi Lugani, founder of accessory and clothing label NakhreWaali says that an oversized neckpiece with a basic off shoulder dress will make the piece stand out. Don’t add to the accessories. “Wear dark lips and that’s your Saturday night look,” she says. Nayaab Randhawa, fashion stylist adds that an oversized necklace with a crisp white shirt, fitted jeans and heels are your safest bets.

Don’t: For Lugani, the idea of wearing oversized accessory is to let one piece do all the talking. “If you’re flaunting big hoops, don’t wear any neckpiece. Or if you’re wearing a chunky neckpiece, avoid prints – don’t let it camouflage or clash with your outfit.”

Go vintage without looking like grandma

The trick to perfecting the vintage look is to mix it up with contemporary elements. ‘Too much of one look will look like a costume,’ says fashion designer Payal Khandwala. (Photo courtesy: Payal Khandwala)

The problem with vintage looks is that so many items look dated and faded even if they’re brand new. If you pair vintage glasses with a polyester bow-blouse, floral-print skirts and platforms, you’ll look like a very bad photo from your grandma’s album.

Do: Asu Longkumer, 28, fashion stylist, and co-founder of vintage clothing label Red Empress Label, says retro can be chic. “Mixing up the 1970s and ’80s styles is the fun bit,” she says. “Wear an oversized vintage shirt and a denim dress underneath. If a dress looks too dowdy, cut it up and turn it into a crop top and a skirt.”

Don’t: For fashion designer Payal Khandwala, going vintage from head to toe is a big NO. “If you’re wearing a pair of oversized vintage glasses, let your outfit be contemporary. Or if you’re wearing a lacy frock, pair it with simple boots. Too much of one look will look like a costume.”

Go feminine without being too girly

Tone down the frills in your dress to channel a feminine chic vibe. (Photo courtesy: Delna Poonawala)

There’s nothing wrong with being girly – but something about a floral headband, lace, powder pink, frills, bows and floaty dresses looks like you’ve been stuck in a fashion rut since age seven.

Do: Neha Bhasin, creative director at Jabong says it’s easy to keep your look balanced. “Try colours like millennial pink, lilac, rose, violet or dark florals,” she says. Add a belt to accentuate your grown-up curves.

Don’t: Steer clear of dresses or T-shirts with ice-cream motifs, Hello Kitty or obviously childish patterns. Ballet flats also accentuate the school-girlish look so tone down on that front.

Go grunge without looking haggard

Grunge refers to the look connected with grunge musicians of America in the 1980s. Think of slouchy, dark-toned, comfortable, even slightly frayed styles that rejected the too-perfect fashions of the mainstream. But a loose shirt, torn jeans and smudged eyeliner may look homeless rather than hip.

Go for slogan T-shirts, patterned crop tops, asymmetrical hemlines and ripped denim. (Photo courtesy Jabong)

Do: Narendra Kumar, creative head at Amazon Fashion, recommends a glam grunge alternative: “Slogan t-shirts, patterned crop tops, asymmetrical hemlines and flannel shirts. For bottoms, go for ripped, stone-washed or faded denim.”

Don’t: Avoid pairing your outfits with stilettos or heels. Opt for light boots instead. Be careful when mixing elements. Don’t throw in pastels or florals with the dark look. You may end up looking confused.

Go androgynous without looking like a dude

First step: Experiment with size. (Pramod Thakur / HT Photo)

On ramps and off the ramp, men and women are experimenting with unisex clothing. But straight cuts, boyfriend jeans, sharp blazers and heavy shirts may look ungainly rather than gender-neutral. The trick is in what you pick.

Do: Fashion designer Sumiran Kabir Sharma, founder of Anaam, a fashion label that specialises in gender-fluid clothes says size-swapping is the key to androgynous look. “If you’re a big size, then wear something close to your body size. Similarly, if you have a petite figure, you can carry off a big shirt or a man’s shirt and look feminine at the same time.Kurta dresses are a good choice for women. It reaches above the knee, pair it with balloon pants or harem pants. If you’re going for a bohemian look, a long men’s shirt with a belt is classy.”

Don’t: If you have a big bust, avoid oversized clothing or you’ll just add more bulk.