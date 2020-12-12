Swara Bhasker looks breathtaking as she dazzles at the I-View World Film Festival in an emerald georgette saree

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 10:32 IST

Making some sartorial statements during the promotions of her recently released web series ‘Bhaag Beanie Bhaag’, actor Swara Bhasker extended her fashion game to the I-View World Film Festival which kicked off from Thursday. Set to be the home of Oscars-bound features and artistes while screening over 50 movies from all over the world, the film festival will run from December 10 to 20 at the DLF CyberHub in Gurgaon.

Flaunting her ethnic side with a touch of contemporary at the festival, Swara was seen giving the Indian saree a fashionable twist. Donning an emerald georgette leheriya saree from designer Amit Aggarwal’s couture collection, Swara looked breathtaking and ready to dazzle at the socially-distance red carpet.

Swara’s pre-stitched saree came with an ombré plissé palla and moulded hand embroidered bodice made of stretchable fabric. To let the sultry look do the maximum talking, Swara pulled back her sleek mid-parted hair in a low bun and accessorised her look with a pair of delicate stone-studded earrings fromn Isharya and a gold finger ring.

Opting for smokey eyes, the diva wore a nude pink lipstick and bronze highlighter to amp up her glam look. Swara captioned the pictures with Bollywood songs’ lyrics and witty tweaks to famous quotes. Needless to say, the actor made heads turn with her smoking hot look and we can’t help but feel the mercury go up instantly this winter.

The event is organised by Engendered, a trans-national arts and human rights organization and the opening night was graced with the presence of Deepa Mehta, David Hamilton, Dilip Mehta, Divya Dutta, Faraz Ansari, Onir, Vivek Gomber, Tillotama Shome, Sayani Gupta, Shiladitya Bora, Tushar Tyagi and Dipannita Sharma apart from Swara. As per the organizers, the film gala will merge with the NYC South Asian Film Festival (NYC SAFF) and starting with the 2020 edition, it will alternate its human rights programming between New Delhi and New York City every other year.

