Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Tara Sutaria on her fashion obsessions, choices, festive looks and more

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria stuns every time she makes a public appearance. Be it any promotional event or her airport looks, her fashion choices have always been on point.

Be it any promotional event or her airport looks, Tara Sutaria’s fashion choices have always been on point.
Be it any promotional event or her airport looks, Tara Sutaria's fashion choices have always been on point.
         

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria stuns every time she makes a public appearance. Be it any promotional event or her airport looks, her fashion choices have always been on point. IANSlife got in a chat with the starlet to know more about her fashion game and upcoming projects. Excerpts:

Your latest fashion obsession?

I’m absolutely obsessed with vintage gold and pearl jewellery and collecting mini bags from vintage stores abroad.

What do you like to wear on a very ordinary day?

I love maxi when I’m at home, but when I’m out I love my mom jeans and a crop top or a pantsuit for the night. My other staple is a blush chikankari kurta and silver accessories.

How do you like to dress up and look on festivals?

I love dressing up. Every outfit of mine whether designed or chosen, needs to align with the occasion. I have created two exciting looks with the brand, also my personal favourites this festive season. ‘A New Light’, which is fresh and radiant, perfect for the day whereas my second look ‘Lit From Within’, is bold and glamorous, perfect to match the festivities.

How are you enjoying your stardom?

“Student of the Year 2” and the last year has brought a wonderful sense of newness and so many exciting things with it, but there’s a lot to learn and miles to go. I’m just grateful I have two other films this year and I can’t wait for more exciting work right after.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

There is “RX100”, a Telugu film remake with Ahan Shetty. It’s my third film this year and I begin filming this month.

