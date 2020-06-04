e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / This has been a dream: Rohit Roy is ‘chuffed’ to launch his own clothing line

This has been a dream: Rohit Roy is ‘chuffed’ to launch his own clothing line

The collection consists of a quirky and fresh assemblage of his trademark dialogues like “Ay Ganpat Chal Daaru La” from the film ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ and “Touching Feeling re” from ‘Kaabil’.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jun 04, 2020 13:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
New Delhi
Popular TV personality and Bollywood actor, Rohit Roy, is all set to launch his youth fashion line.
Popular TV personality and Bollywood actor, Rohit Roy, is all set to launch his youth fashion line.
         

Popular TV personality and Bollywood actor, Rohit Roy, is all set to launch his youth fashion line. The collection consists of a quirky and fresh assemblage of his trademark dialogues like “Ay Ganpat Chal Daaru La” from the film ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ and “Touching Feeling re” from ‘Kaabil’.

Aimed to strike a chord with age group 18-35, the collection is made in collaboration with Styched Life, a fast-fashion youth label. The brand is an exclusive merchandising initiative focusing on promoting Indian talent and artistes, with a unique production and design to delivery approach.

Commenting on the launch, the actor said, “Extremely chuffed to join hands with Styched to launch my own clothing line starting with a collection of T-shirts to make your summers brighter and cooler! This has been a dream of mine for a while which now sees fruition!!

The collection is a mix of fashion and functionality for both men and women with a myriad of options, styles, designs, and patterns with new designs getting uploaded regularly. The e-commerce website features a wide array of merchandise including top wear, bottom wear, t-shirts, women tops, hoodies, workout wear and more.

The brand has tie-ups with more than 100 renowned artists, celebrities and rock bands of India ranging from Underground Authority, PETA, Baba Sehgal to name a few. Soumyajit, Styched CEO said “With more than 2000 designs across men’s wear, women’s wear, athleisure and end to end collaborations for artists merchandise and fashion lines, Styched Life is poised to become the largest merchandise store in India by Q3-2020.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

