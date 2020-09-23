e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella drops rare selfie on Instagram, debuts blue hair

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella drops rare selfie on Instagram, debuts blue hair

In an age where pages are filled with ‘the perfect’, stereotypical aesthetic, Bella Kidman Cruise’s style comes like a breath of fresh air.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 23, 2020 12:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
Hindustan Times, Delhi
A rare selfie of Bella, captioned, “All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter”.
A rare selfie of Bella, captioned, “All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter”.(Instagram @bellakidmancruis)
         

Bella Kidman Cruise, the adopted daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, is becoming quite the aesthetic influencer on her Instagram. In an age where pages are filled with ‘the perfect’, stereotypical aesthetic, Bella Kidman Cruise’s style comes like a breath of fresh air. She flaunts her unique grunge look with her leather jackets and funky shoes.

Bella’s Instagram showcases more of her art and designs rather than pictures of her, but in a rare selfie posted on Saturday, the 27-year-old artist showed off her newly coloured blue hair. Bella added a touch of electric blue to her mullet like hairstyle, all paired with a leopard print top, leather jacket and sunglasses. Bella also sported different earrings in each year, one of a peace symbol and the other that appears to be the moon. Her septum piercing adds to her overall aesthetic, not just as an artist but also as a fashion influencer.

Her fans took to her Instagram, showering her with compliments about her new hair, and some compared her looks with Lady Gaga’s. Another fan commented that Bella had her father’s nose. However, Bella is making a name for herself, even outside that of her family. Her gorgeous dark hair and clear skin aren’t the only reason her fan base is increasing exponentially. Her artwork takes the front seat on her Instagram page. Some of her works contain haunting black and white drawings, and others pop out with vibrant colours.

Through the course of the years, Bella Kidman Cruise’s name has become synonymous with her brand and artwork. Her clothing collection includes basic t-shirts printed with her artwork. Though her Instagram bounces from being filled with roses and hues of the setting sun, directly into stronger visuals of skeleton t-shirts and red eyes, it is clear to see that Bella Kidman Cruise is her own person through and through.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
Bharat Biotech inks licensing deal with Washington University School of Medicine for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks licensing deal with Washington University School of Medicine for Covid intranasal vaccine
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Congress raises questions over probe by central agencies
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Congress raises questions over probe by central agencies
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Apple iPhone 12 launch event could be scheduled for October 13
Apple iPhone 12 launch event could be scheduled for October 13
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In