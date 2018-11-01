5 things you need to know before going vegan

November 1 marks World Vegan Day. While being vegan is a choice many people make, you need to be aware of the potential effects of going on such a diet and how to go about it. Here’s a beginner’s guide for you:

* Embarking on a vegan diet means giving up on consuming animal products, be it meat, eggs, dairy and other animal-derived substances. Being on such a diet may make you deficient in vitamin B12 which occurs naturally in animal foods, and can cause tiredness, constipation, and weight loss. You may need to consult with your doctor and take vitamin B12 supplements.

* Protein is one of the important components of your diet which may be compromised in a vegan diet. Make sure you include protein-rich foods, such as soy, lentils, beans and quinoa to make up for the loss.

* Soy becomes an important part of the diet of most vegans, but there are conflicting studies about its benefits and research is still ongoing. Also keep in mind, meat substitutes are often full of preservatives and sodium which can be harmful for health.

* Being a vegan means navigating food labels carefully. Your favourite cake may contain food colouring derived from animal sources while whey derived from milk could be present in cereal bars.

* The benefits of going on such a diet include lower risk of cardiovascular disease, better digestion and clearer skin.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 09:34 IST