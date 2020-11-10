e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Taapsee Pannu looks ready to launch for Rashmi Rocket by acing bow pose of Yoga, standing cable row and even a new tattoo

Taapsee Pannu looks ready to launch for Rashmi Rocket by acing bow pose of Yoga, standing cable row and even a new tattoo

With Yoga’s bow pose, standing cable row on rotator discs and even a new tattoo, Taapsee Pannu gears up for upcoming sports drama ‘Rashmi Rocket’ and these pictures of her grilling workout are proof

fitness Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 18:05 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Check out Taapsee Pannu’s gym updates as she looks ready to launch for Rashmi Rocket
Check out Taapsee Pannu’s gym updates as she looks ready to launch for Rashmi Rocket(Instagram/taapsee)
         

Back from her picturesque Dubai trip, Taapsee Pannu has been grilling like never before to be in shape for her upcoming sports drama, Rashmi Rocket. Recently, the diva gave a glimpse of her intense workout session and fitness enthusiasts could not keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a picture of nailing the bow pose of Yoga on a field. Donning an onion pink spaghetti top teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants and a pair of running shoes, Taapsee was seen exercising on a field in the early hours of Tuesday dawn. Pulling back her curly hair in a top knot to keep them off her face, Taapsee lied down on her stomach and attempted the backbend on the grass.

To ace Dhanurasana, as the bow pose is also called, Taapsee kept her feet slightly apart and almost parallel to her hips as she folded her knees up and held her ankles with her hands raised backwards. This exercise regains spinal strength and flexibility.

Taapsee shared in the caption, “The bow and the arrow ! #RashmiRocket (sic).”

 
View this post on Instagram

The bow and the arrow ! 🏹 #RashmiRocket

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

In a couple of pictures on the story feature of her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared updates from the gym where she can be seen performing standing cable row on a rotator disk. Flaunting her chiseled back, Taapsee captioned the picture “Higher! (sic)” and in another close up of her toned legs, the actor shared the look of a new ink which featured a running girl.

Check out Taapsee’s workout updates here:

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Taapsee is working on maintaining an athletic body since she essays the character of a Gujarati girl named Rashmi, who is a fast-runner and is named ‘Rocket’ by the villagers. Written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, who will be playing the role of Taapsee’s husband. Rashmi Rocket is slated to release next year.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Bihar Results: No rush to declare results, says EC; 2.7 crore votes counted
Bihar Results: No rush to declare results, says EC; 2.7 crore votes counted
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
IPL 2020 final live: DC win toss and opt to bat first against MI
IPL 2020 final live: DC win toss and opt to bat first against MI
Bihar polls: RJD registers victory on Darbhanga Rural, Sahebpur Kamal seats
Bihar polls: RJD registers victory on Darbhanga Rural, Sahebpur Kamal seats
ICMR clears new test for Covid-19, Kochi lab to ramp up production
ICMR clears new test for Covid-19, Kochi lab to ramp up production
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In