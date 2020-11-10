Taapsee Pannu looks ready to launch for Rashmi Rocket by acing bow pose of Yoga, standing cable row and even a new tattoo

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 18:05 IST

Back from her picturesque Dubai trip, Taapsee Pannu has been grilling like never before to be in shape for her upcoming sports drama, Rashmi Rocket. Recently, the diva gave a glimpse of her intense workout session and fitness enthusiasts could not keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a picture of nailing the bow pose of Yoga on a field. Donning an onion pink spaghetti top teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants and a pair of running shoes, Taapsee was seen exercising on a field in the early hours of Tuesday dawn. Pulling back her curly hair in a top knot to keep them off her face, Taapsee lied down on her stomach and attempted the backbend on the grass.

To ace Dhanurasana, as the bow pose is also called, Taapsee kept her feet slightly apart and almost parallel to her hips as she folded her knees up and held her ankles with her hands raised backwards. This exercise regains spinal strength and flexibility.

Taapsee shared in the caption, “The bow and the arrow ! #RashmiRocket (sic).”

In a couple of pictures on the story feature of her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared updates from the gym where she can be seen performing standing cable row on a rotator disk. Flaunting her chiseled back, Taapsee captioned the picture “Higher! (sic)” and in another close up of her toned legs, the actor shared the look of a new ink which featured a running girl.

Check out Taapsee’s workout updates here:

Taapsee is working on maintaining an athletic body since she essays the character of a Gujarati girl named Rashmi, who is a fast-runner and is named ‘Rocket’ by the villagers. Written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, who will be playing the role of Taapsee’s husband. Rashmi Rocket is slated to release next year.

