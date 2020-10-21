e-paper
Women taking cholesterol-lowering medications less likely to die from cancer: Study

Women taking cholesterol-lowering medications less likely to die from cancer: Study

A study on women diagnosed with breast cancer, colorectal cancer and melanoma has revealed that the more consistently women took prescribed cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins before their diagnosis, the lower their likelihood of dying from the disease which suggests that the drugs may have anti-tumour effects.

fitness Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 13:36 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Washington [US]
Among women with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, those who were taking cholesterol-lowering medications, were less likely to die from cancer, according to an analysis published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

The analysis included 20-046-11-719 and 6,430 women in Australia who were diagnosed with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma, respectively, from 2003 to 2013. The women had been prescribed cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins before their diagnosis.

The more consistently women took these medications in the year after being diagnosed with cancer, the lower their likelihood of dying from the disease, suggesting that the drugs may have anti-tumour effects.

“If this inverse adherence-response relationship is confirmed, cholesterol-lowering medications -- primarily statins -- could be repurposed as adjuvant therapy to improve cancer prognosis,” said co-author Jia-Li Feng, BMed, MMed, PhD, of QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

