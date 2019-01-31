Workout at work: Try these easy chair exercises for healthier lifestyle

Back pain is the most common health problem that office-goers face. A sedentary lifestyle makes your back and legs stiff, thereby, increasing strain on the joints. Stretching exercises can help reduce the risk of back and neck pain. Those who perform physical exercises regularly can deal with this problem easily. But those who don’t have the time to hit the gym because of their hectic work schedule may suffer from pain and strain due to long sitting hours. Here, we have come up with easy stretching exercises that you can do while sitting on your chair in office itself.

Hamstring Stretch: Rest your heel on the floor and keep your knee straight. Lean forward until you feel a stretch behind your knee or thigh. Keep your lower back straight during the process. Do it for 30 seconds and repeat for three to five times with each leg.

Knee To Chest Stretch: Hold your knee with both hands and raise it till it touches your chest. You will feel a gentle stretch on your lower back during the process. Hold the position for 15 to 20 seconds and repeat for three to five times with each leg.

Hip Flexor Stretch: Stand near your chair and put one foot behind on the seat. Point the other foot forward on the ground with the knee bent. Contract your glutes and push your pelvis forward. The thigh and hip with feel the stretch. Repeat with the other leg and do it for three to five times.

Forward Bend: Bend forward and try to bring your head closer to your lap. Lock your hands from below the thigh. Your upper back will feel the stretch. Repeat this for three to five times.

Lateral Trunk Stretch: Remain seated on the chair and raise one arm over the head. Bend towards the side of the hand that has not been raised. Stretch it for 15 to 20 seconds and repeat three to five times on either side.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 14:53 IST