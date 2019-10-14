e-paper
Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Flora blossoms in ‘Red Land’

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:47 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Flora Saini in Varanasi
Flora Saini in Varanasi
         

Flora Saini has finally got an opportunity to show her acting prowess in front of the camera. She was seen playing a ghost in the film ‘Stree’, wife of Arshad Warsi in ‘Fraud Saiyaan’ and in sensuous avtaars in OTT series ‘Gandii Baat’, ‘X.X.X’ and ‘City of Dreams’.

In an interaction with HT City, while she was in Varanasi to promote her new series, ‘Red Land’, she said, “In this show, I got an opportunity to show various avatars in one show. Since the show travels from the ’90s to present day, my role too changes from that of a young woman to one in her middle age.”

She said that her character has many layers to it. “There are many parallel stories within the story. Though a girl from a small town, she plays a shrewd character and eventually becomes ruthless for survival. My character grows in the course of the show. She is playing brain games, getting people killed and is the mastermind behind many things as she wants her son to inherit the power,” she said.

The show is about the fight for power within the family for land. “I play (the second) wife of Govind Namdev, who wants a son to carry forward his lineage. I have not played a strong woman like this before. My last strong role was of a ghost (in ‘Stree’).”

Known for her glamorous roles she will be seen in a different version. “I play a Thakuraian. So, this is one of those women who will not wear bold dresses or something but will still look gracefully sensuous — royal glamour.” Abhimanyu Singh and Shaleen Bhanot play lead roles in the Gemplex show, which has been written and directed by Vivek Srivastava.

Saini has also shot another film in Varanasi some time back. “We shot ‘Bahut Hua Samman’ which is a popular Banarasi phrase. It stars Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Swananad Kirkire, Raghav Juyal and Namit Das. It’s a full on comedy movie. We have already shot the Varanasi leg here.”

She will be seen in the season 3 of Bangla series ‘Dupur Thakurpo’ that will start streaming this month-end. “This show is a fun take on the Bengali tradition where devers (brothers-in-law) have a playful relation with their ‘boudi’ (sister-in-law). My character, Phulwa, is a small town girl who comes to a big city after marriage. The story is completely different from the first 2 seasons. Season 3 is even more comic.” The actor will also be seen in the second season of ‘Inside Edge’ which will soon go on air.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 20:47 IST

