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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, June 30 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 30, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Dewas – Artworks by Afzal Pathan (Curator: Akhilesh)

    Gram it: Motorists make way through a rain-soaked road on Okhla-Sarita Vihar route as Delhi finally saw showers. But just before this downpour, on Monday afternoon the Capital its highest-ever peak power demand, witnessing a new all-time record, at 8,748 MW amid the heatwave. (Photo: Salman Ali / PTI)
    Gram it: Motorists make way through a rain-soaked road on Okhla-Sarita Vihar route as Delhi finally saw showers. But just before this downpour, on Monday afternoon the Capital its highest-ever peak power demand, witnessing a new all-time record, at 8,748 MW amid the heatwave. (Photo: Salman Ali / PTI)

    Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: June 30 to July 10

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Pride Month Screenings | Le Retour / Homecoming (Director: )

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

    When: June 30

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Developing Entrepreneurship Opportunities in the Culture and Creative Sector

    Where: UMANG Conference Hall, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

    When: June 30

    Timing: 3pm to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Gourmet Cinema | Queen – Film Screening followed by three-course Indo-French dining experience

    Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

    When: June 30

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.thepianoman.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: June 30

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 30 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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