HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack What: Dewas – Artworks by Afzal Pathan (Curator: Akhilesh) Gram it: Motorists make way through a rain-soaked road on Okhla-Sarita Vihar route as Delhi finally saw showers. But just before this downpour, on Monday afternoon the Capital its highest-ever peak power demand, witnessing a new all-time record, at 8,748 MW amid the heatwave. (Photo: Salman Ali / PTI)

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: June 30 to July 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall What: Pride Month Screenings | Le Retour / Homecoming (Director: )

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: June 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Developing Entrepreneurship Opportunities in the Culture and Creative Sector

Where: UMANG Conference Hall, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

When: June 30

Timing: 3pm to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#CineCall What: Gourmet Cinema | Queen – Film Screening followed by three-course Indo-French dining experience

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: June 30

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction