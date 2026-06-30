HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Dewas – Artworks by Afzal Pathan (Curator: Akhilesh)
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: June 30 to July 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Pride Month Screenings | Le Retour / Homecoming (Director: )
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: June 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Developing Entrepreneurship Opportunities in the Culture and Creative Sector
Where: UMANG Conference Hall, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath
When: June 30
Timing: 3pm to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Gourmet Cinema | Queen – Film Screening followed by three-course Indo-French dining experience
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: June 30
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
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