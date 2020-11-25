e-paper
Home / Football / Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at the age of 60

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at the age of 60

The football legend suffered a heart attack, weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain.

football Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 22:23 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona
Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona(Twitter)
         

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60, after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer has confirmed

 

The football legend suffered a cardiac arrest, weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent surgery on subdural haematoma . Maradona was battling several health issues.

(More details awaited)

Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at the age of 60
LIVE: Cyclone Nivar to begin landfall near Puducherry by 10.30 pm,says IMD
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre's nod in new Covid protocol
MHA issues new Covid guidelines: What is permitted and what is not?
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
Xi Jinping finally congratulates Joe Biden for winning US election
When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF DG briefs
