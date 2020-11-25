Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at the age of 60

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 22:23 IST

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60, after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer has confirmed

ARGENTINA: Football legend Maradona dead at 60 pic.twitter.com/OF5n07ksXf — AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) November 25, 2020

The football legend suffered a cardiac arrest, weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent surgery on subdural haematoma . Maradona was battling several health issues.

