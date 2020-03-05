e-paper
Arsenal star Torreira faces lengthy absence after fracturing ankle

The 24-year-old Uruguayan international was stretchered off early on in the fifth round clash but Arsenal have not indicated when he might return only saying he faces further specialist reviews.

football Updated: Mar 05, 2020 18:53 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Fifth Round - Portsmouth v Arsenal - Fratton Park, Portsmouth, Britain - March 2, 2020 Arsenal's Lucas Torreira reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Fifth Round - Portsmouth v Arsenal - Fratton Park, Portsmouth, Britain - March 2, 2020 Arsenal's Lucas Torreira reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira faces a spell on the sidelines after he suffered a fractured ankle in Monday’s 2-0 FA Cup victory over third-tier Portmsouth, the Premier League side announced on Thursday. The 24-year-old Uruguayan international was stretchered off early on in the fifth round clash but Arsenal have not indicated when he might return only saying he faces further specialist reviews. Other players must also wait for their return with defender Sead Kolasinac predicted to be out until the end of March with a shoulder injury.

Portugal Cedric Soares is nearing his debut for the club after signing on-loan from Southampton but the 28-year-old Euro 2016 winning full-back must wait another week before being available for full training. There was more optimistic news regarding Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney whose first season with the Gunners has been ruined by injury.

The 22-year-old former Celtic defender has returned to full training after dislocating his shoulder in December.

