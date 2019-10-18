e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

ATK duo Anas Edathodika, Jobby Justin to miss homecoming in ISL opener

The two new ATK signings will remain unavailable to be selected as the duo serve out their respective carried forward suspensions.

football Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:39 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
A file photo of defender Anas Edathodika.
A file photo of defender Anas Edathodika.(Twitter)
         

Two sons of the soil, Anas Edathodika and Jobby Justin will not be taking the field against Kerala Blasters in the opening game of the sixth edition of the Hero Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 20.

The two new ATK signings will remain unavailable to be selected as the duo serve out their respective carried forward suspensions.

Anas, who was with Kerala Blasters last season, was handed a red card in a Hero Super Cup game against Indian Arrows, which means he will only remain suspended for the first game. However, coach Antonio Lopez Habas will miss the services of Jobby for the first three games. The striker has already served three of his six-match ban by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee.

Jobby will miss the away game to Blasters along with Hyderabad FC (October 25) at home and Chennaiyin FC (October 30) away and will be eligible for selection onwards the home game against Jamshedpur FC (November 9).

FC Goa, runners-up last season, will have to do without midfield stalwart Ahmed Jahouh for their campaign opener when they go against two-time champions Chennaiyin FC on October 23. The Moroccan was sent off in the first part of Extra Time with a double booking in the 2018-19 final when Bengaluru FC won the game 1-0, to lift their maiden Hero ISL title.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 16:38 IST

tags
top news
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
SC reserves verdict on Chidambaram’s plea against HC bail order in INX Media case
SC reserves verdict on Chidambaram’s plea against HC bail order in INX Media case
UP CM Yogi bans mobile phone in all colleges, universities in state
UP CM Yogi bans mobile phone in all colleges, universities in state
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
Sarfaraz sacked, Pakistan name Azhar & Babar as new captains
Sarfaraz sacked, Pakistan name Azhar & Babar as new captains
Let employees work from home, CPCB tells private firms, govt in Delhi-NCR
Let employees work from home, CPCB tells private firms, govt in Delhi-NCR
‘Pakistan uses Congress’ statements at global platforms’: PM Modi
‘Pakistan uses Congress’ statements at global platforms’: PM Modi
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Football News