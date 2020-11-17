Atletico’s Hector Herrera injures thigh ahead of Barcelona clash

football

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 21:12 IST

Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera is set to miss Saturday’s La Liga clash with Barcelona after sustaining a thigh injury.

The 30-year-old sat out Mexico’s friendly against South Korea last week and returned to Spain to undergo tests, where it was confirmed he had suffered an injury to a muscle in the upper leg.

“Herrera returned from the Mexico National Team’s squad due to some discomfort,” Atletico said in a statement.

The club said that after arriving in Madrid he underwent tests that confirmed he had injured the biceps femoris, a muscle in the upper part of the leg.

Atletico will also be without Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, who tested posted for COVID-19 on Monday.