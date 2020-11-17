e-paper
Atletico’s Hector Herrera injures thigh ahead of Barcelona clash

The 30-year-old sat out Mexico's friendly against South Korea last week and returned to Spain to undergo tests, where it was confirmed he had suffered an injury to a muscle in the upper leg.

football Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 21:12 IST
Atletico de Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera
Atletico de Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera (Twitter)
         

Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera is set to miss Saturday’s La Liga clash with Barcelona after sustaining a thigh injury.

The 30-year-old sat out Mexico’s friendly against South Korea last week and returned to Spain to undergo tests, where it was confirmed he had suffered an injury to a muscle in the upper leg.

“Herrera returned from the Mexico National Team’s squad due to some discomfort,” Atletico said in a statement.

The club said that after arriving in Madrid he underwent tests that confirmed he had injured the biceps femoris, a muscle in the upper part of the leg.

Atletico will also be without Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, who tested posted for COVID-19 on Monday.

