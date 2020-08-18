e-paper
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen to undergo knee surgery

Ter Stegen’s final match of the season was the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Friday in Lisbon.

football Updated: Aug 18, 2020 07:38 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
BARCELONA
Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after conceding the eighth goal during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Gerard Piqué says Barcelona "hit rock bottom" in an 8-2 humiliation from Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. It's 74 years since Barcelona conceded eight goals in a game. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez/Pool)(AP)
         

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen said Monday he will undergo knee surgery to prevent future injuries. He said doctors suggested the tendon surgery as a “clean-up as there were some irritations earlier this season.” “It’s a proactive intervention in order to prevent and prepare for the future,” the goalkeeper said on his Instagram account.

He said he will need “some weeks” to recover and return to full strength. “I’m calm and positive about the situation,” he said. “I will come back soon.”

