Barcelona’s Vermaelen expected to miss four weeks with calf injury

Barcelona have confirmed Thomas Vermaelen will be out for around four weeks with a calf injury. Vermaelen had to be substituted during the second half of Barca’s 5-0 win away at Levante on Sunday.

The club wrote in a statement on Monday: “Tests carried out on the defender show that he has a torn muscle in his right calf and will be out for around 4 weeks.”

Vermaelen’s Barcelona career has been plagued by injuries but he had enjoyed a run in the team in recent weeks, with Samuel Umtiti nursing a knee problem.

The Belgian international is expected to miss La Liga games against Celta Vigo, Getafe and Eibar, as well as a return to Levante in the Copa del Rey.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 23:11 IST