Bengaluru FC owner to lodge complaint with AIFF over ISL final refereeing

Referring to contentious refereeing decisions in the final, Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal said he would write a complaint to the All India Football Federation asking for Video Assistant Referees from next season

football Updated: Mar 18, 2018 18:22 IST
Bengaluru FC were beaten 3-2 by Chennaiyin FC in the final of the Indian Super League in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Bengaluru FC were beaten 3-2 by Chennaiyin FC in the final of the Indian Super League in Bengaluru on Saturday.(AFP)

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal today said he will write to the All India Football Federation for using Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the next Indian Super League season to cut out “erroneous” calls by referees.

“Just saw the highlights - @UdantaK goal was not offside at all - @nishukumar22 should have had a penalty - really tough to take this loss - will officially write to AIFF to use VAR next season in the @IndSuperLeague,” Jindal said in a tweet.

Jindal was referring to Udanta’s goal which was disallowed by the referee, who had red-flagged him for an offside.

He was also referring to Nishu Kumar, who could have had a penalty after he was brought down by Inigo Calderon inside the box. Replays suggested that the decision could have gone the other way.

The remark comes in the wake of Chennaiyin FC handing out a 2-3 defeat to Bengaluru in yesterday’s ISL final.

