Bengaluru FC upbeat ahead of Gokulam Kerala clash in Super Cup

Indian Super League finalists Bengaluru Fc will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Gokulam Kerala FC in their Super Cup campaign opener in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Bengaluru’s Spanish coach Albert Roca stated that his boys are ready for the challenge and under no pressure.

“There isn’t much pressure, it’s a challenge. We’ve put a lot of energy into the ISL and we had a good season. It was a shame not to win the title, but I think we showed how strong and consistent we can be,” Roca said.

He said after the ISL silverware eluded them narrowly, it’s another chance to wrap up the season with a laurel and they’re up for the challenge.

“It’s always difficult to get back from a final and renew your hopes to win a title, but this is a big opportunity to win silverware and we’ll be doing our best out there,” he said.

Bengaluru had clinched the Federation Cup last season from Odisha and the coach said they would like to repeat the feat once again.

“We won the Federation Cup last time, so it’s on our mind to win this title again,” Roca said.

Nishu Kumar, Bengaluru’s young agile defender said: “As a player, you go into any tournament wanting to win. Every time we go out to the pitch, we want to make sure we do our best, and that’s the most important part.”

Roca expressed his concerns over the fitness of a few players but said it won’t be an ‘excuses’ when his boys hit the pitch tomorrow.

“The only way to succeed is to work hard and that’s what we’ll do. We had a lot of players who weren’t in their best shape after the final stages of the ISL, but we’ve recovered and we won’t be looking for excuses.”

Gokulam Kerala FC coach Bino George, on the other hand, said their target was to qualify for the Super Cup final rounds and they’ve already achieved that.

“Our primary target was to qualify for the final rounds and we did that. Now, we are up against Bengaluru FC. We are aware of their credibility, but we are not getting into the shell before the final whistle blows,” George said.

“We have nothing to lose. We beat Northeast United FC in the qualifiers and then only we knew who are we going to face in the next match. We are confident and we’ll show our game on the pitch tomorrow,” George added.

Muhammed Rashid, the youngster from the Kerala-outfit, went on to say that locking their horns with Bengaluru FC will provide them with added motivation to show their worth on the pitch.

“We all know about them and their past records. We are not getting intimidated at all. The match is going to be played on the pitch and we are ready for the tough tussle awaiting us tomorrow.”