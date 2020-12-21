e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Benzema brilliance helps Real Madrid win fifth game in a row

Benzema brilliance helps Real Madrid win fifth game in a row

The win means second-placed Real Madrid join leaders Atletico Madrid on 29 points, although Atletico have two games in hand.

football Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 07:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, third left, celebrates his goal and third of his team with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, and Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Eibar and Real Madrid, at Ipurua stadium, in Eibar, northern Spain, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, third left, celebrates his goal and third of his team with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, and Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Eibar and Real Madrid, at Ipurua stadium, in Eibar, northern Spain, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)(AP)
         

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema kept up his impressive run of form by scoring and providing two assists in a 3-1 win away to Eibar on Sunday, taking the champions level on points with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. The French forward got Real off to a flying start by scoring in the sixth minute, trapping a chipped pass from Rodrygo with his right foot and calmly finishing into the net with his left for a fifth goal in his last four matches in all competitions.

He was the architect of Madrid’s second goal in the 13th, beating a defender by the byline and cutting the ball back to the edge of the area, where Luka Modric was waiting to slam it high into the net with one touch. Eibar got back into contention with a curling long-range strike from Kike Garcia in the 28th minute. However, Zinedine Zidane’s side sealed the points with a Lucas Vazquez goal in stoppage time, created by another fine pass from Benzema, to make it five wins in a row in all competitions.

The win means second-placed Real Madrid join leaders Atletico Madrid on 29 points, although Atletico have two games in hand.

Madrid were lacking a bit of firepower in attack due to the absence of Eden Hazard and Vinicius Jr, but once again Benzema was happy to do most of the heavy lifting in attack.

The man who Zidane described last week as the best French forward of all time combined superbly with Rodrygo for the opening goal, timing his run to perfection to beat the offside trap before producing an exquisite control and finish.

Benzema showed his more generous side to set up Modric for the second goal and should have scored again moments later when he failed to properly connect with a Modric cross.

He looked to have found his second goal after Garcia’s sumptuous curler but his strike was ruled out for offside.

Eibar improved greatly after the interval and spurned a number of chances to equalise.

Japanese midfielder Takashi Inui latched on to a disastrous pass from Real captain Sergio Ramos but failed to find the target, while his compatriot Yoshinori Muto struck the woodwork soon after.

Eibar then had loud appeals for a penalty turned down when the ball struck the arm of Ramos.

But just as in Madrid’s last victory over Athletic Bilbao, they rode out late pressure and scored right at the end of the game to leave with a 3-1 scoreline that again masked some obvious defensive frailties.

tags
top news
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
They have turned our lives upside down: Singhu village on farm laws, stir
They have turned our lives upside down: Singhu village on farm laws, stir
Our investment plans on track, Indian economy has strength to bounce back: Saudi
Our investment plans on track, Indian economy has strength to bounce back: Saudi
LIVE: Canada says to halt entry of UK flights over virus variant
LIVE: Canada says to halt entry of UK flights over virus variant
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In